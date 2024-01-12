Programme on National Youth Day organised in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 12: In a vibrant and enlightening celebration of “National Youth Day ” the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam, under the ages of JKLSA Friday organised a day-long programme on National Youth Day at ADR Centre Budgam.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Chairman DLSA, Budgam and under the supervision of Jehangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA Budgam.

The programme witnessed the presence and active participation of enthusiastic PLVs, Panel Lawyers, Assistant LADC and Staff of DLSA Budgam.

Abdul Rouf Parray, Asstt LADC briefed the audience about the importance of the day. In his speech he shed light upon the Nation’s renowned personality Swami Vivekananda, as the nation’s Youth Day is celebrated on the day of his birthday.

He further said that it is the duty of the youth to carry the development of the nation on their shoulders as has been witnessed by history that the youth have played an active role in preserving and strengthening the cultural bonds of the nation.

Mehnaza Qazi from DLSA Budgam presided over the function. In her presidential address she briefed the audience about the day’s importance. At the end of the programme a general discussion between the speakers and participants of the programme was held.