Programme on prevention of violence against women held

Udhampur, Nov 28: Special cell for women, Udhampur supported by National Commission for Women, and in collaboration with Government Medical College Udhampur, organised an awareness session on the 16 days of activism to prevent violence against women and girls, here today.

The programme was chaired by Principal of Government Medical College, Udhampur Dr Mrityunjay Gupta and attended by Anwar-Ul-Haq, Add. SP Udhampur, Head of the department of Community Medicine, members of Internal Complaint committee and students, besides renowned social workers Priyanka Hansa and Azra Parveen.

The event started with the address of Resource person Azra Parveen. She enlightened participants about the background of 16 days of activism and also Elaborated how to prevent violence against women’ and girls within the family, educational institutions, police and private sectors.

She also discussed how “we can engage different stakeholders to prevent violence against women and the role of the special cell for women in eradication of the violence against women.”