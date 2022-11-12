Progress of J&K is top priority and commitment of PM Modi : LG Sinha

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered the keynote address at The Chanakya Dialogues organised by Chanakya Forum here today.

Speaking on the change J&K is witnessing in the past three years, the Lt Governor said, the progress of Jammu Kashmir has been the top priority and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A sea of change can be witnessed after August 2019. Abrogation of Article 370 marked the beginning of a new era of peace & progress in J&K and removed social disparities. The efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister have nurtured and fulfilled people's aspirations, said the Lt Governor.