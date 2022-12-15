Progress of works under taken in RDD Sector reviewed

It was also given out that all the on going works under 14 th FCA and other schemes should be completed by this month, Geo tagging of all assets created under various schemes be done within a weeks time besides completed PMAY houses be provided the IHHL unit (Rs 12000) within seven days if not provided as yet.

Directions were also passed for clearance of Material and labour payments within seven days to the extent of releases made till date.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on the concerned officers/officials to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of the ongoing works for their time-bound completion and directed for regular monitoring of works.

Dr Sehrish exhorted upon the concerned officers to achieve the set targets under different schemes within a stipulated timeframe with a focus on the creation of durable assets. She also asked for ensuring the release of wage payment under MGNREGA within a fixed timeline.