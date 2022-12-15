Progress of works under taken in RDD Sector reviewed

Baramulla: To take an appraisal of physical and financial progress of various developmental works being executed by Rural Development Department under different sponsored schemes and programmes, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish and Director, Rural Development Department Kashmir, Imam U Din today jointly presided a meeting of concerned officers at Dak Bungalow where a comprehensive review was taken.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Development, Gulzar Ahmad Khan, Executive Engineer (REW) Baramulla, BDOs, AEE, AEs and other concerned functionaries.
At the outset of the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Development appraised the chair about the current status of different works spearheaded by RDD Baramulla besides presented a detailed sketch about the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes including 14th FCA, MGNREGA, SBM, ADP, CD & Panchayat, PMAY (Rural) and other related schemes.
The meeting also discussed detailed proposals under the District Capex Plan, 2022-23 including physical status of projects targeted for completion in the current fiscal.
During the meeting, it was deliberated upon all the BDOs to ensure hundred percent Aadhar seeding of MGNREGA job card holders besides 70 percent of expenditure limit be achieved in compliance to the directions of the government.
It was also given out that all the on going works under 14 th FCA and other schemes should be completed by this month, Geo tagging of all assets created under various schemes be done within a weeks time besides completed PMAY houses be provided the IHHL unit (Rs 12000) within seven days if not provided as yet.
Directions were also passed for clearance of Material and labour payments within seven days to the extent of releases made till date.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on the concerned officers/officials to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of the ongoing works for their time-bound completion and directed for regular monitoring of works.
Dr Sehrish exhorted upon the concerned officers to achieve the set targets under different schemes within a stipulated timeframe with a focus on the creation of durable assets. She also asked for ensuring the release of wage payment under MGNREGA within a fixed timeline.