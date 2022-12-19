Progress on implementation of IFAD project reviewed

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to discuss the progress achieved on implementation of International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) project as well as setting up of Project Monitoring Units (PMU’s) across J&K at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir, Prof. Nazir Ahmad; Secretary in APD, Shabnam Shah Kamili; Country Coordinator, IFAD, Meera Mishra, representative of SKUAST Jammu, Technical officers of APD and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers, Atal Dulloo emphasized upon the officers to focus on production and productivity of Agriculture sector by introduction of precision farming, mechanisation, high yielding short duration crops and other technological interventions so that the desired objectives under IFAD are achieved across Jammu and Kashmir.