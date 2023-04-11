Progress on JJM projects, SBM works reviewed

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting to review the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes and works executed under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the district.

The meeting focused on the status of works undertaken so far and the progress made to provide access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities in rural areas. During the meeting, the SE Hydraulics provided an update on the progress of the JJM schemes, stating that work on 105 schemes is in progress out of the 293 approved schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed on the importance of timely completion of schemes and quality work for successful implementation of the JJM projects. He asked the concerned officers to work with added zeal and make dedicated efforts to ensure that the work on the JJM schemes is completed at the earliest.