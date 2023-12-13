Public Durbar organised in Baramulla area

Baramulla, Dec 13: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina today presided over a Public Durbar at HamamMarkoot, a remote village in Tehsil Dangiwacha of Baramulla District.

The programme witnessed the active participation of various stakeholders, including PRIs, TehsildarDangiwacha, BMO, AEE PHE, PDD, BDO and other officers from line departments, besides huge gathering of public were present, fostering a holistic dialogue between the administration and the community.

During the Darbar, public concerns took center stage, with a particular focus on the repair of roads and water pipelines. The ADC issued directives to all line departments to promptly address these issues, ensuring the well-being and infrastructure development of the village.

The Public Darbar at HamamMarkoot reflects the commitment of the Sopore administration to engage directly with the community, address their grievances, and work collaboratively towards inclusive development.