Public grievances redressal camp held in Kulgam

Kulgam, Jan 13: With an endeavour to reach out to people of far- off areas and to provide governance at their doorsteps, the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan on Saturday visited the far-off DK Marg area and convened a public grievances redressal camp here in the premises of Block Office.

The programme witnessed overwhelming response of people from Nagnaad, Chimmer, Nagam, D.K. Marg, Khull and other villages.

The participants apprised the DC about their issues and grievances besides putting forth various developmental and welfare demands.

People from Khull demanded the establishment of a wildlife control room in the area and to make the filtration plant functional. People of all these areas unanimously demanded augmentation of staff at PHC DK.Marg.

People from Nagnaad demanded installation of street lights at important public places and construction of the left out portion of Gujjar Basti- Sarbadri road.

People from D. K. Marg demanded construction of flood protection bund at River Boshi and establishment of Timber sale Depot in the village.

Delegations from other villages also demanded repair of the D. H. Pora- Chimmer road besides flagged-off other developmental requirements of their areas.

The DC listened to all the issues of people and some of the issues of immediate nature were also redressed on the spot.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said that the objective of these grievance redressal Camps is to take appraisal of issues from the general public at their doorsteps for timely redressal.

He said that all the demands were noted and will be redressed in a time-bound manner.

The DC added that timely redressal of public grievances and their quality disposal in a time bound manner is among the top priorities of the Administration.