Public outreach programme held in Bandipora

Bandipora, Jan 13: Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez who is also Mentor Secretary of District Bandipora, today presided over a mega Public Outreach programme at Dak Bungalow Sumbal to take first hand appraisal of public issues and grievances.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shakeel Ur Rehman Rather; Public Representatives including DDC members, various citizen forums, traders federations and large gathering of general public besides senior officers from district and sub divisional administration were also present during the camp.

During the program, the DDC members, representatives of citizen forums, traders and the general public put forward various issues and demands pertaining to their areas. The demands included playgrounds in various areas, completion of Jal Jeevan Mission works, railway connectivity, repairing of electricity polls, availability of RTC buses on various routes, J&K Bank Unit, ATM for Nowgam, Grid Station at Sumbal, beautification of Administrative Complex at Sumbal, Women’s Degree College, separate medical block for Sumbal, filling up of various vacancies and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez assured redressal of genuine grievances within the shortest possible time. He further said that the issues requiring intervention at Government level shall be taken up with concerned Administrative departments.

He highlighted that UT administration is committed to welfare of the general public and urged people as well as youth to take benefit of various Government schemes especially beneficiary oriented schemes like PM KISAN, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Youth Schemes.

Sarmad Hafeez said that today’s visit was conducted as part of HLG’s public outreach initiative in order to gather firsthand feedback related to functioning of departments from grassroot level.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner assured the visiting dignitary that every possibility shall be explored for consideration of developmental issues raised within available resources at District level and projects/demands having huge implications shall be put forth to concerned departments at UT level with proper DPRs. He further mentioned that beautification of the Administrative Complex at Sumbal shall be undertaken on priority basis.

On the sidelines of the Public outreach programme, the Secretary also inspected various stalls showcasing schemes available for unemployed youth and initiatives of various departments for economic upliftment of the general public.