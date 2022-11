Samba: Under Back to Village Programme Phase 4 (B2V4), Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Samba district and participated in the ongoing activities under B2V4 held at Panchayat Ghar, Badheri.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar held detailed interaction with Panchayat representatives and general public of the area. He also took note of issues concerning the development and welfare of people.