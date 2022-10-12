Pulwama synonymous with good governance, development: Rohit Kansal

Pulwama, Oct 12: Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, today visited Pulwama to review overall developmental scenario in the district.

He took first-hand appraisal of all central and UT government developmental and social security schemes besides assessing performance of different departments.

Principal Secretary, who is also Secretary In-charge for Pulwama district, also assessed sector wise progress achieved under different schemes by various departments.

During the meeting, it was informed that the number of total works under District Capex 2022-23 was 2720 including 2138 new works and 582 ongoing works. Besides, 80 works have been completed and funds worth Rs 19.07 crore and Rs 119.13 crore stands released under Regular and ADF components. The total allocated cost under Capex was Rs. 438.16 crore.