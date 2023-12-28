PURPLE POWER | LG promises equal opportunities to PwDs

Jammu, Dec 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government was committed to providing equal opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and protecting their rights.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating J&K’s first festival of inclusion, Purple Fest along with Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, the LG said, “The J&K administration is committed to creating an environment that provides equal opportunities and protects the rights of Divyangjan.”

He felicitated the Divyangjan Ambassadors including para-athletes and sportspersons for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields and handed over wheelchairs and assistive devices to the beneficiaries.

Sinha said that in many areas of life, be it music, films, sports, art, or literature, PwDs had achieved success and greater goals and were inspiring the entire society.

He said many such great personalities had proved that they had no less capability than anyone else but had special abilities to contribute to nation-building.

“This festival of inclusion will be a milestone in the journey of empowerment of Divyangjan in J&K. It will inspire every citizen to work unitedly for empowerment and rehabilitation of Divyangjan and to build an inclusive society,” the LG said. “We have achieved saturation in the distribution of motorised scooters. The administration has taken over Abhinandan Home for specially-abled students.”

He said that in the last financial year, 384 Divyangjan were provided government jobs.

“Reservation has increased from 3 percent to 4 percent. The posts whether under PSC or JKSSB will be filled within 6 months. We will prepare a legal framework to ensure employment opportunities for Divyangjan in the private sector,” Sinha said.

He said that there was a need for all the stakeholders, society, and NGOs to adopt a multi-dimensional approach and collaborative efforts to enable persons with disabilities to realise their full individual potential.

“Private companies and individual innovators have made impressive strides in new technology in the last few years. I urge them to develop user-friendly instruments for Divyangjan which will help in their rehabilitation process and empowerment,” the LG said.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar joined the function virtually while Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma was also present on the occasion.

The 2-day inclusive purple fest aims to showcase a kaleidoscope of abilities hidden inside disabilities and celebrate the resilience of Divyangjan.

It is also a call for action to the people and exhorts society to take proactive steps in creating a more inclusive environment.

Around 5000 people are participating in this unique event which is of, by, and for Divyangjan.

A fully accessible event is an effort to showcase the minds full of courage, strength and determination of persons with special abilities.

The two-day event would witness the distribution of assistive devices, sports competitions in various disciplines, cultural events, a fashion show, a talent hunt, and an exhibition.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda were also present on the occasion.