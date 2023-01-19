‘Put STPs to optimum use in J&K’

While chairing the meeting, CS directed that our endeavour should not only be enhancing the treatment capacity of the STPs but on the quality of treatment done by them.

He said that there is no point treating some waste water to a high degree and mixing it with untreated water.

He said that STP at Bhagwati Nagar should be put to its optimum use. He said that maximum benefits will be reaped only when it reaches its full capacity of 30 MLD. He said that it needs to be studied whether we have reaped the fruits we capable of from creation of such public assets.

Chief Secretary directed the officers to explore options of short term and intermediate solutions for sewage treatment where STPs are yet to be developed. He said that short term and long term solutions need innovations in their approach towards grey water and sewage management.