Pvt Secy to CS presides over B2V4 prog

Srinagar: The Private Secretary to Chief Secretary of J&K and Visiting Officer designate for Back to Village-4 Programme, Latif Ahmad Mir today presides over Gram Shaba at Nowgam-B, Srinagar and listened to grievances and demands from the locals.

The Gram Sabha was also attended by DDC member Bilal Ahmad Bhat; Block Development officer, officers of other line departments besides a large gathering of people.