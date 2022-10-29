Pvt Secy to CS presides over B2V4 prog

Srinagar: The Private Secretary to Chief Secretary of J&K and Visiting Officer designate for Back to Village-4 Programme, Latif Ahmad Mir today presides over Gram Shaba at Nowgam-B, Srinagar and listened to grievances and demands from the locals.
The Gram Sabha was also attended by DDC member Bilal Ahmad Bhat; Block Development officer, officers of other line departments besides a large gathering of people.
During the programme, locals raised demands of reparation of link roads, PHE water connections, job cards, shifting of Public Health Centre, and other issues pertaining to the development of basic faculties in the area.
On the occasion, concerned Visiting Officer brought all the demands in the notice of related departments and sought assurance for redressing these projected demands of public importance.