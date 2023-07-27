Governance

PWD to be restructured after August 15

5-member panel to oversee implementation exercise
J&K govt [Representational Image]
J&K govt [Representational Image]File/GK

Jammu: The government Thursday ordered that restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalisation of jurisdictions will be implemented immediately after August 15, 2023.

In this connection, it has also constituted a five-member committee to oversee implementation of this exercise.

“It is hereby ordered that restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction(s) shall be implemented immediately after August 15, 2023. Further, a Committee is hereby constituted which shall oversee implementation of the exercise,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com