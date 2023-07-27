PWD to be restructured after August 15

Jammu: The government Thursday ordered that restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalisation of jurisdictions will be implemented immediately after August 15, 2023.

In this connection, it has also constituted a five-member committee to oversee implementation of this exercise.

“It is hereby ordered that restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction(s) shall be implemented immediately after August 15, 2023. Further, a Committee is hereby constituted which shall oversee implementation of the exercise,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma.