Rajiv Pandey repatriated to parent cadre

Srinagar, Jan 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday ordered the premature repatriation of Rajiv Omprakash Pande to his parent cadre with immediate effect.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to convey approval of the competent authority for premature repatriation of Rajiv Omprakash Pandey, (AGMUT: 2010), DIG, National Investigation Agency (NIA) to his parent cadre with immediate effect in terms of para 14.2 of IPS Tenure Policy,” an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The order said that the date of relieving the officer from the NIA may be intimated to this ministry.

Pandey would most likely be posted as DIG Poonch-Rajouri Range in the coming days.

In the NIA he served as SSP NIA J&K for over three and a half years.

The senior IPS officer, before going on central deputation, served in various capacities in J&K including SSP Poonch and SSP Leh besides in Srinagar.