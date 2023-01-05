Ramaswamy reviews functioning of RTO Kashmir

Earlier, Ramaswamy visited Pampore Central Workshop and reviewed facilities there. He also explored the viability of setting up driving DTC and inspection certification centre at Bemina and Pampore and utilisation of assets of JKSRTC. Officials said Ramaswamy made the visit on the directions of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary to ensure smooth delivery of services to people in the transport sector.

Later, he met various delegations and assured their genuine demands.

He was accompanied by Additional Transport Commissioner Riyaz Ahmad Wani Assistant Transport Commissioner Mubashir Jan, GMs SRTC Shakeel Khan and Habibullah.