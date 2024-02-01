RDD CIC Operators seek regularisation, salary hike

Srinagar, Feb 1: The CIC Operators of the Rural Development Department & PR in J&K have reached out to authorities with their plea that they and their families are facing prolonged challenges due to delay in their regularisation and salary enhancement that has persisted for the past two decades.

In an appeal to Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the Secretary of the Department of Rural Development & PR (J&K), the CIC operators said, “We earnestly implore you to address, on merit and humanitarian principles, our prolonged concerns regarding regularisation and salary enhancement. Your intervention in this matter will provide a much-needed respite from the mental anguish we have endured from the last 2 decades.”

They said that in 2004, CIC Operators were recruited in the Rural Development Department through a transparent and proper recruitment process overseen by Deputy Commissioners. The selection, based on merit and the recruitment process being widely publicized and all CIC Operators, “possessing advanced qualifications such as MCA, MSc, and BE/B.Tech degrees, have dedicatedly served for the past two decades, receiving a modest monthly salary of Rs 10,000 PM.”

They said that in 2014, the J&K Cabinet made a decision to regularise CIC Operators, recognising their invaluable contributions and ensuring a brighter future for these dedicated professionals. “In 2016, the Rural Development Department took a substantial step by creating 172 Data Entry Operator positions through a government order, aligning with cabinet directives to regularise the services of CIC Operators under SRO-255, emphasising the importance of our contributions.”

“In the years 2016 and 2017, the Finance Department’s high-level Empowered Committee, during its 58th and 60th meetings, respectively, approved the regularisation of all CIC Operators under SRO-255.’’

The Finance Department, recognising the essential role of 172 CIC Operators, has provided the requisite recommendations for the issuance of regularisation orders under SRO 255 to the Rural Development Department. “Enduring the challenges of sky-high inflation, CIC operators persist with a meager monthly salary of Rs 10,000 (Rs 333 per day) over the last two decades. Despite numerous pleas to the Government for a salary hike, our dedication remains unacknowledged,” they rued.