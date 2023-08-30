REGISTERING 1 YEAR DELAYED BIRTHS, DEATHS | District Magistrate Ramban authorises Executive Magistrates to register cases as per amendment act

Ramban: District Magistrate Ramban by issuing an order authorised all the Executive Magistrate 1st Class (Tehsildars) of district Ramban for the registration of one-year delayed births and deaths as per the (Birth and Death) Registrations Amendment Act, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers under Section 11, Subsection 3 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam do hereby authorise all the Executive Magistrate 1st Class (Tehsildars) of district Ramban, having jurisdiction over the area where the Birth or Death has taken place, to issue an order of delayed registration to the concerned Registrar Births and Deaths, where information is given after one year of its occurrence to the Registrar, after verifying the correctness of birth or death, as per provision of the act governing the subject,” the order stated.