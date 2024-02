Jammu, Feb 7: Representatives of All Sikh Minority Employees Association and All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (M) led by Jagmeet Kour Bali called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

The delegation thanked the LG-led J&K administration for taking several welfare initiatives for the minority Community employees.

International Rhythmic Gymnast, Palak Kour Bijral from J&K also called on the LG.