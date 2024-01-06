Republic Day arrangements assessed in Shopian

Shopian, Jan 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today convened a meeting of all the district officers at the meeting hall of Mini-Secretariat, here to take stock of arrangements to be put in place for ensuing Republic Day, 2024 celebrations.

The meeting held threadbare discussions on arrangements to be put in place at the venue including security, seating, car parking, transportation and illumination of buildings, refreshments, water, power, barricading, canopies, Public Address System, Reception Committee, seating arrangement, Media Gallery, medicare facilities besides accommodation for the participants.

The DC instructed the concerned to organise colorful cultural programmes to mark the event along with presentation of March Past contingents and called upon officers to put in place elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the function.

On the occasion, department wise responsibilities were fixed for adherence and directed to ensure impactful celebration of the functions, at District, sub divisional, tehsil and village levels.