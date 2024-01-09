Retired Civil Secretariat employees delegation calls on CS

Srinagar, Jan 9: A delegation of J&K Civil Secretariat Retired Employees Forum under the Convenorship of Nazir Ahmad Mir on Monday met Attal Dullo in his office and formally congratulated him on assuming as Chief Secretary of the Union Territory. The Forum expressed pride in seeing him ascend to the highest bureaucratic position. “There is no doubt that Atal Dulloo is renowned for his seasoned approach and is acknowledged for his best way of working besides humble demeanour. The forum anticipates significant strides in developmental activities including administrative matters concerning pensioners also,” a statement said.

The delegation thanked the Chief Secretary for his quick intervention in releasing the Dearness Allowance Instalment pending for the last 5 months and release of pension at due date, “therefore, had no formal charter of demands to present but routine issues which the pensioners are confronting.”

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and was pleased to acknowledge a few issues for consideration. “The pensioners fraternity holds high expectations for Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to address and resolve challenges, fostering a dignified and prosperous environment,” it said. The forum expressed optimism in Chief Secretary’s ability to promptly address and resolve these outstanding issues, fostering hope within the employees and pensioners community. The delegation thanked Duloo for meeting with all the members of the Forum in a cordial atmosphere.