Jammu, Jan 16: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today directed the concerned government officials to focus on establishment of production units by eligible beneficiaries under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

According to an official press release, the Chief Secretary reviewed the major achievements and progress on the implementation of all the 29 projects and sub-projects of the HADP in Jammu and Kashmir through different Project Grounding and Monitoring Committees (PGMCs) headed by senior officers of the administration.

While reviewing the progress on the achievements made in implementation of this programme the Chief Secretary emphasised upon prompt decision on the fate of applications received on the portal. “Move ahead from the tendering and other modalities and focus on the establishment of different production units by the eligible beneficiaries,” he directed the officials.

Dulloo also directed the two agricultural varsities to make short informational videos demonstrating the essential ingredients and processes of each agricultural activity for the awareness of farmers. He asked each deputy commissioner to generate awareness about the benefits of this program in their areas especially on the occasions of Block diwasheld across panchayats and attended by farmers in large numbers.

While speaking about this massive programme Dulloo made out that all the projects have been tailored out to bring maximum benefit to the farmers here. He observed that the projects are inclusive of different components for development of agriculture sector and many folds enhancement in the income of the farmers.

He advised for making the procedure for submission of applications simple, sticking purely to the guidelines delineated under the program. He asked for close monitoring of the progress by each PGMC chairperson in collaboration with the concerned Deputy Commissioner. He asked for meeting targets without fail as per the set timeline of this program.

The Principal Secretary, APD, Shailendra Kumar threw light on different parameters and achievements made by department in implementation of the sub-projects. He delineated the key steps taken by the department for the successful grounding of different projects of this mega program here.

He revealed that under the first phase of the “Kisan Sampark Abhiyan” conducted between April 24 and August 31 last year around 5,10,000 farmers were covered across 3697 panchayats. Moreover under block level youth orientation programme more than 19000 youth were contacted to map their skillsets and interests in farming. He also made out that the rest of panchayats are being covered underphase 2nd to reach out to all the areas of the UT.