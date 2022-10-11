Revolutionary reforms for tribal communities: Government

Srinagar: The Union Territory Administration of Jammu and Kashmir is taking revolutionary reforms and welfare measures for improving the living standards of the members of the tribal community. In order to boost the economic conditions of tribal people, the Government is working to increase livestock productivity and production in a sustainable manner of all the tribal families with focus on untapped potential for the export and value added products.The Government is also planning to bring out a social security scheme for sheep breeders with a provision of insurance cover to the livestock.