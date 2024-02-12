Road safety measures being improved in Kathua

Karthua, Feb 12: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Dr Rakesh Minhas, here in the DC office complex.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Chief Education Officer, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) Basohli, Executive Engineer, PMGSY, representative of the BRO, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other members were present.

Detailed discussions were held with respect to initiate corrective and safety measures along the vulnerable spots besides establishing smart traffic kiosks at identified locations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that road safety underlines the need for effective implementation of measures to make the roads safe for travelling, minimizing road mishaps, injuries and deaths. He said district administration has made a workable plan to improve the road safety scenario in the district for which spirited participation of all the stakeholders will be required. He made a fervent appeal to the citizens of Kathua to adhere to the traffic regulations and contribute in ensuring congestion free and smooth traffic flow.

The DC called for spreading mass awareness about the safety rules and taking corrective measures to make the roads safe for commuters. He also stressed on the concerned officers to take all required measures to decongest the City roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

For strict enforcement of the traffic rules, the DC asked the MVA and traffic authorities to take stern action against the violators.