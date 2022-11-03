Rohit Kansal visits various areas of Hutt Panchayat on final day of B2V4

Kathua: On the culmination day of fourth phase of Back to Village (B2V4), Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal today visited various areas of Panchayat Hutt of Kathua district to oversee the implementation of government schemes and execution of developmental works in panchayats.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Basohli, Ajeet Singh accompanied the Principal Secretary, besides, concerned district and Sectoral Officers.

The Principal Secretary during the day long B2V4 proceedings inaugurated Agriculture Seed Store at Doun, kickstarted RDD works near Baba Balak Nath Mandir and inspected various wards and facilities including Ration Depot, Anganwadi Centres, playfield of Primary School Doun besides participated in Greh Pravesh Ceremony wherein PMAY Houses were allotted to the beneficiaries.