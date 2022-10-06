Rs 10,000 Cr worth investment projects under execution in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday took detailed review of the Industries and Commerce Department besides taking stock of the investments being made here in the UT of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce; Directors of Industries, Jammu/Kashmir; Directors of Handloom and Handicrafts, Jammu/Kashmir; MD SIDCO & SICOP, MD JKTPO and many other concerned officers.

While taking stock of the investment proposals made through single window clearance system the Chief Secretary was apprised that out of the investment proposals totalling more than Rs 60,000 Crore, industrial units worth around Rs 10,000 crore are already under different phases of execution here in the UT.

Elaborating it was given out that after allotment of land in favour of these unit holders they had in turn deposited a sum of Rs 217 Crore into the government exchequer as their lease dues.