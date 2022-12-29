Rs 3160 Cr NABARD credit plan rolled out in Anantnag

Srinagar: NABARD has envisaged a potential of Rs 3160 crore in Anantnag district for the year 2023-24 which can be tapped by banks, financial institutions and development departments in the district.

This was revealed at a district level consultative committee meeting held under the chairmanship of DC Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom. The meeting was attended by, ADDC, Joint Director Planning, DDM NABARD, LDM, district officers from various departments and banks were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner launched the Potential-linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared by NABARD for the ensuing year. The PLP would form the basis for the preparation of annual District Credit plan for upcoming year, DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar said.