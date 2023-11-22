Safina Baig convenes meeting of J&K Hajj committee at Bemina

Srinagar, Nov 22: Chairperson J&K Haj Committee Safina Baig on Wednesday convened 17th meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee at Haj House, Bemina.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairman and other members and officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee.

At the outset, the Chairperson took a thorough review of the decisions taken in the 16th Meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee.

The meeting held threadbare discussions on problems, issues confronted by pilgrims during Haj-2023 and role of Khadim ul Hujaj (KuH) and scope of improvisation.

The chairperson also sought suggestions from the participants of the meeting regarding the steps that need to be taken to improve Hajj 2024.

Among other issues, the meeting also discussed Revenue Generation, Warrant of precedence, construction of Haj House at Jammu and renovation of Haj House complex as well.