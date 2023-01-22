Sanitation management reviewed at Safapora in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: In order to take on-spot stock of sanitation management in the district, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir conducted an exhaustive tour of Safapora Block. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Bashir Ahmad, CEO, MDA, BDO Safapora besides PRI members of Safapora Block.

On the occasion the DC inspected various ongoing works related to sanitation management like SWM segregation shed, Waste to Wonder Park and site of SWM Manual Baler machinery installed at Manasbal.

While visiting SWM segregation shed being constructed at Kohistan Colony Safapora, the DC was informed that 90 percent work is completed.