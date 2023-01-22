Sanitation management reviewed at Safapora in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: In order to take on-spot stock of sanitation management in the district, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir conducted an exhaustive tour of Safapora Block. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Bashir Ahmad, CEO, MDA, BDO Safapora besides PRI members of Safapora Block.
On the occasion the DC inspected various ongoing works related to sanitation management like SWM segregation shed, Waste to Wonder Park and site of SWM Manual Baler machinery installed at Manasbal.
While visiting SWM segregation shed being constructed at Kohistan Colony Safapora, the DC was informed that 90 percent work is completed.
On the occasion, he gave necessary instruction to BDO for making necessary changes so that shed can be fully and conveniently utilized for segregation purpose.
Meanwhile, the DC visited the "Waste to Wonder" Park being developed under MGNREGA in their area and took stock of ongoing works. He directed BDO to explore more options of forward linkages for the segregated waste and a scientific landfill site.
DC appreciated the role of officers & officials of RDD who worked tirelessly since last 5 months for making a significant progress in achieving the feat of Swachh Gram in the district.
Later, the DC took stock of the operationalisation of SWM Manual Bailing machinery that has been installed at Manasbal. He asked ACD to install Manual Bailing Machinery on other identified primary waste collection locations also.
Earlier, the DC reviewed the functioning of Halqa sanitation committees, door to door waste collection and its transportation.
While interacting with the memebers, the DC said that district administration is committed to make Ganderbal district garbage free and 100 percent disposal of waste on scientific lines. He stressed upon the general public and PRIs to actively participate and cooperate in taking this initiative of Swachh Gram to it's success.
He directed the Sanitation Committees to ensure 100 percent door to door waste collection in their Halqas and appealed people to Cooperate with the committees. He further added that district administration will take action against those who dump garbage/cowdung on roadside.
Pertinent to mention here that Ganderbal is the only diistrict in whole UT of J&K that figures in the 2-star category and is at 2nd position in the list of ranking of districts in the country based on Delta achievement score of SSG-2022.