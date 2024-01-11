Satish Chandra appointed RERA chairperson

Jammu, Jan 11: The government has appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Satish Chandra as chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir appoints Satish Chandra, IAS (Retired), as chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The appointment of the chairperson shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the Authority,” read a notification issued by Jammu & Kashmir Housing & Urban Development Department Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kaur.

As per the notification, the chairperson of the Authority will not hold any other office. “The terms and conditions of appointment shall be notified separately,” the notification read.