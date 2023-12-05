Saturate schemes to realise PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat: LG

Jammu, Dec 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday called for saturating all the schemes to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the progress of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, recruitment to various posts, and status of institutionalised outreach programmes for bridging information and knowledge gap regarding government schemes and programmes across J&K, the LG said, “We must reach out to farmers, youth, women and deprived section of society to inform and educate them about government schemes and programmes. All the schemes should be saturated to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

He directed the senior officials to regularly assess and closely monitor the saturation of flagship schemes.

Sinha instructed the Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and other concerned departments to generate awareness about Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and other public outreach programmes of the government.

He also took stock of the preparations for the upcoming examination of Panchayat Secretary and recruitment to various other posts by the J&K Service Selection Board.

Chief Secretary (CS), Atal Dulloo; Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Ranjan Swain; ADGP Law & Order, Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Chairman JKSSB, Rajesh Sharma also attended the meeting.