Scrapping of New Pension Scheme sought

Ramban: The Jammu and Kashmir movement of old pension scheme unit Ramban reiterated the demand of scrapping of New Pension Scheme and restoration of old pension scheme on Thursday.
In this connection, a meeting under the chairmanship of Hari Lal Nag was held in Ramban in which employees and representatives of PWD, Education, Forest, RDD. Planning and other various government departments participated.
All participants demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory by scrapping the new pension scheme (NPS). Participants of all departments present in the meeting extended their full support to the program of Jammu and Kashmir movement of the old pension scheme to be held on 7 January 2023 at teacher's Bhawan Jammu.
They sought that the government should resolve the issue of the Old Pension Scheme as early as possible.