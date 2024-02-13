Seaplane operations in Manasbal, Dal lakes to become major attraction for tourists: CAD

Jammu, Feb 13: Civil Aviation Department (CAD) today said that seaplane operations in Manasbal and Dal Lakes will become a major attraction for tourists.

Seaplane operations is a new mode of transportation under flagship scheme of UDAN. According to an official press release Secretary, Civil Aviation Department (CAD), Mohammad Aijaz Asad chaired the meeting of senior officers here. The meeting was convened to review ongoing development works of the department besides assessing progress achieved, so far, pertaining to construction of six helipads in various locations of Gurez area of Bandipora district.

The meeting had detailed review of other issues including status of Kishtwar Airstrip under RCS- UDAN, upgradation of Katra (Panchi Helipad) PTB under RCS-UDAN and sea-plane operations under RCS-UDAN Manasbal Lake.

While reviewing the current status of KishtwaraAirstrip and helipad, the Secretary directed the district administration to submit the documents about action taken and further course of action at the earliest. The concerned authorities gave details about various aspects of the said project and assured full co-operation in this regard.

The Secretary also reviewed and discussed the proposal from Ministry of Civil Aviation under RCS-UDAN for up gradation and development of heliport at Panchi Katra.

Joint Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, informed that requisite land free from all encumbrances for up gradation of Panchi Helipad shall be provided at the earliest.

The Secretary also reviewed the present status of Sea-plane Operations at Manasbal Lake, a new mode of transportation under flagship scheme of UDAN.

He gave directions to Chief Executive Officer, Manasbal Lake Development Authority and VC, LCMA to take up the pending issues, in this regard, with Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Srinagar. He stressed upon them to remove all bottlenecks so that the work could be completed in a stipulated time frame.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, ADC Kishtwar, Director Finance CAD, Additional Secretary CAD, CEO Manasbal Lake Authority and other concerned officers from Civil Aviation Department attended the meeting online and in person.