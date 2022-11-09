Secretary H&ME chairs meeting regarding implementation of NTEP

Jammu: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, on Wednesday convened a meeting to review progress on implementation of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.
Secretary, while addressing the meeting, highlighted the importance of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme for eradication of Tuberculosis from the UT by or before year 2025.
He exhorted upon the officers to accord high priority to “Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat” as their prime duty towards citizens’ welfare making this campaign a mass movement.
He directed the Director Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir to further intensify their efforts in registration of NI-KSHAY Mitras on the portal Ni-kshay 2.0.
He also emphasized upon the Program Officers to make consistent efforts in monitoring the TB case notification and treatment besides ensuring real time reporting and community participation as key indicator.
Action points for strategic state plan were also discussed in the meeting, wherein both STOs were asked to submit proper targets and timelines against different indicators.
Secretary also directed for increasing TB testing in both the divisions of J&K so that maximum number of TB patients can be diagnosed and treated.