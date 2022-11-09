Secretary H&ME chairs meeting regarding implementation of NTEP

Jammu: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, on Wednesday convened a meeting to review progress on implementation of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

Secretary, while addressing the meeting, highlighted the importance of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme for eradication of Tuberculosis from the UT by or before year 2025.

He exhorted upon the officers to accord high priority to “Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat” as their prime duty towards citizens’ welfare making this campaign a mass movement.