Secretary Mining reviews progress of Mining sector in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Secretary Mining, Dr Rashmi Singh today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the mining sector in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav; Director Geology and Mining O P Bhagat; ASP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh; Joint Director, Geology and Mining Department, H L Langeh; ACR Kishtwar DMO Kishtwar as well as representatives from various HEP projects, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) besides Executive Engineer Jal Shakti among others were present in the meeting.

Director Technical, MECL, Pankaj Pandey, Manager Geology, Saroop Dhara; Director Geology and Mining Department Kashmir, Nissar Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Dr Rashmi Singh took a detailed appraisal of the Sapphire Mine Paddar encompassing five square kilometres area.

Emphasising the significance of technological advancement in mapping and survey works , the Secretary underscored the need for effective mapping and surveying of rest of area in the gem-rich region.