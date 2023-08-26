Secretary Mining reviews progress of Mining sector in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Secretary Mining, Dr Rashmi Singh today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the mining sector in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav; Director Geology and Mining O P Bhagat; ASP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh; Joint Director, Geology and Mining Department, H L Langeh; ACR Kishtwar DMO Kishtwar as well as representatives from various HEP projects, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) besides Executive Engineer Jal Shakti among others were present in the meeting.
Director Technical, MECL, Pankaj Pandey, Manager Geology, Saroop Dhara; Director Geology and Mining Department Kashmir, Nissar Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.
During the meeting, Dr Rashmi Singh took a detailed appraisal of the Sapphire Mine Paddar encompassing five square kilometres area.
Emphasising the significance of technological advancement in mapping and survey works , the Secretary underscored the need for effective mapping and surveying of rest of area in the gem-rich region.
During the meeting, MECL representatives presented that 80 percent of the work of geological survey has been completed.
While deliberating on other issues of the department, the Secretary impressed upon the law enforcement agencies to keep vigil on illegal transportation of minerals and check the transportation of minerals without e-challans.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav requested for prompt commencement of mining activities in the minor mineral block, which had been recently e-auctioned in March 2023.
Earlier, Secretary along with Director Geology and Mining, DMO Kishtwar, Pakal Dul and CVPPL authorities, visited the proposed quarry site of Pakal Dul Dam HEP and enquired about the possible ways under relevant rules for granting the mineral concessions to the CVPPL authorities.