Secy RDD inspects development projects at Balhama, Khanmoh

Srinagar, Jan 2: Secretary in Rural Development Department (RDD), Tariq Ahmad Zargar, today undertook a comprehensive inspection of various development projects in Balhama and Khonmoh.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Tariq Zargar, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Development Srinagar and Block Development Officer Khonmoh, inspected the Community Sanitary Complexes at Bala Devi Mandir and Government Higher Secondary School Balhama.

During his visit to Khonmoh, Secretary in RDD took stock of Amrit Sarovar at the Industrial Estate. He directed the concerned for improvement in drainage infrastructure at the Amrit Sarovar, highlighting the focus on environmental considerations. He emphasized the importance of sustainable development in the region.

Tariq Zargar also inspected work on an additional room being constructed at Panchayat Ghar Khonmoh-A under RGSA scheme.

Later, the officers visited the Segregation Shed at Khonmoh-B and inspected the waste management status there.

These visits underscore the government’s unwavering commitment towards inclusive growth, infrastructural development, and overall well-being of the residents of Balhama and Khonmoh areas.

Secretary in RDD expressed satisfaction over the progress on the projects and reiterated government’s dedication towards holistic advancement of the region.