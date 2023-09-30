Secy Revenue calls for PSGA adherence, digital transformation through e-Office transition

Doda: Secretary, Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, today reviewed working of Revenue Department in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Pran Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr R K Bharti, ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir, SDMs and Tehsildars besides other concerned officials.

Dr Singla stressed upon the officers for holding regular/ monthly interaction programs with the Lumberdars and Chowkidars to ensure speedy redressal of local issues. He emphasized complete switch-over to online mode to ensure assured service delivery to citizens with minimum human interface.

Dr Singla instructed the officers to strictly adhere to the timeline of Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) for greater transparency, accountability and timely service delivery to the public.