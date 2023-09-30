Secy Revenue calls for PSGA adherence, digital transformation through e-Office transition

Doda: Secretary, Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, today reviewed working of Revenue Department in the district.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Pran Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr R K Bharti, ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir, SDMs and Tehsildars besides other concerned officials.
Dr Singla stressed upon the officers for holding regular/ monthly interaction programs with the Lumberdars and Chowkidars to ensure speedy redressal of local issues. He emphasized complete switch-over to online mode to ensure assured service delivery to citizens with minimum human interface.
Dr Singla instructed the officers to strictly adhere to the timeline of Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) for greater transparency, accountability and timely service delivery to the public.
During the meeting, Secretary also reviewed and discussed in detail the implementation of Online JK Revenue Plus Services, status of CLU cases, status of Land Acquisition, Revenue Court cases pendency, finalisation of seniority lists, departmental promotions, staff position, training of staff, RDAs, accommodation for officers and offices in the district, progress on SVAMITVA and other important issues.
Dr Singla expressed satisfaction with working of Revenue Department in the district and exhorted officers to take forward online services and digitization of revenue record in a mission mode. He impressed upon the officers to work with commitment and zeal while serving the people and maintain highest degree of transparency and integrity while delivering through online mechanisms.