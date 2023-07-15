Secy Tourism reviews developmental scenario of Kulgam

Kulgam: Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah today conducted day long extensive tour of Kulgam district and took stock of the developmental scenario of the district.

During his visit, the Secretary, who is also Incharge Administrative Secretary of the district, inspected ongoing construction works at various developmental projects being executed in the district. He inspected Chambagund bridge, flood protection bund at Aadigatnoo and also assessed the progress of works on Indoor Stadium, here.

Dr Abid also visited Drug De-Addiction centre Kulgam and reviewed its functioning. He interacted with the patients and staff and took stock of availability of facilities at the centre.

Secretary, later visited Civil Services Library here and interacted with the aspirants. He urged them to prepare for exams with dedication and asked them to utilise the resources at library effectively.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat and other senior officers of district administration accompanied the Secretary during the visit.

During the tour, Dr Abid also flagged off a group of trekkers from Resthouse Chawalgam to Kounsarnag for tracking expedition.

Later on, the Secretary chaired a meeting of officers and took a detailed review of progress made under various schemes and programmes of the government in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat; ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather; ADC, Viqar Ahmed Giri and other sectoral and district officers of various departments.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner presented the district profile and detailed progress on physical and financial achievements under District Capex, PRI Grants, CSS, PMDP, among others.

While reviewing the functioning of Heath sector, the new was apprised about the urgency of creation of posts for District Hospital for better health care service. The made was also informed about the requirement of creation of posts for Maternity and Child care Hospital to make it functional at an earliest.

The meeting was also apprised about the status of major projects under execution which includes officers residential quarters, GB Hostel Kulgam, PRI quarters, SDH complex D.H.Pora, Qaimoo and other work projects.