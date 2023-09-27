Shabnam Kamili reviews arrangements for GI Mahotsav

Srinagar: Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shabnam Kamili, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the arrangements for conduct of "GI Mahotsav" at Srinagar.

She had a brief assessment from all the concerned officers about the ongoing being made for organisation of GI Mahotsav. She emphasised upon them that all requisite facilities should be done in advance for successful conduct of GI Mahotsav.

Shabnam Kamili directed the concerned to give wide publicity to the event at UT and national level, through newspapers, electronic media, social-media and online platforms.

Secretary directed the concerned officers to ensure that all logistics (fabrication & infrastructure) like stalls, stage, decor and other requisite facilities are made available at the venue besides any other arrangements as may be required.