Shopian Admin seeks 100% ‘saturation of schemes’

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today flagged-off B2V-4 Van for generating awareness among the masses regarding the ambitious programme of Back to Village and Jan Baghadari besides demonstrating efficiency in public services.

The programme has been organised with a view for achieving cent percent saturation in Individual Beneficiary Schemes (IBS) and self employment schemes so that special focus shall be given to the effective implementation of welfare and developmental schemes under B2V-4.

In order to provide better services and to create awareness among the general public about different activities, Jan Abhiyan (Awami Muhim) has been launched by the J&K Administration.