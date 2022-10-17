Shopian Admin seeks 100% ‘saturation of schemes’

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today flagged-off B2V-4 Van for generating awareness among the masses regarding the ambitious programme of Back to Village and Jan Baghadari besides demonstrating efficiency in public services.
The programme has been organised with a view for achieving cent percent saturation in Individual Beneficiary Schemes (IBS) and self employment schemes so that special focus shall be given to the effective implementation of welfare and developmental schemes under B2V-4.
In order to provide better services and to create awareness among the general public about different activities, Jan Abhiyan (Awami Muhim) has been launched by the J&K Administration.
The initiative is the first of its kind, proactive Government-beneficiary interface campaign which aims to demonstrate the efficiency and capability of government functionaries in addressing the issues of a common man.
PRI representatives play a pivotal role in this regard and they shall educate the people about various welfare programmes and schemes.
Under the B2V- 4 programme, deliverables have been set for departments which are to be achieved between 15 to 31st of October including varied welfare, employment, development oriented schemes.
The officers and officials of different departments were also present on this occasion.