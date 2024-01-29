Jammu, Jan 29: The Transport Department of Jammu and Kashmir has started centralised printing and dispatch of Driving Licenses providing much awaited respite to the license card seekers.

The printing of approx Two Lakh Driving Licenses which was pending since more than One and Half year has been resumed in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India with the target to print and dispatch all the pending Driving Licenses within the next two months.

According to Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner, J&K, the Motor Vehicle Department has also introduced a major facelift in the new cards both in terms of durability and standards as the Department has decided to issue the QR code enabled Smart Cards as envisaged in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 marking a major shift from the issuance of normal laminated cards.

The Department has also made all necessary arrangement with Postal Department to ensure the delivery of the licenses through Speed Post within 24-72 hours depending upon the distance, he added. The applicant will also get tracking ID through SMS from Postal Department on their Sarathi registered mobile number for easy tracking of delivery of their Driving License.