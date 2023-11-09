Social security net for all Govt’s goal: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Thursday said that the goal of the government was to ensure social security net for all.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Pensioners Sammelan and interacting with pension beneficiaries at Jammu, the LG said, “Our goal is to ensure social security net for all and better living standard to every citizen. Every section of society is getting benefits of central and UT schemes without discrimination.”

He congratulated the Jammu district administration for its sustained campaign to achieve saturation in the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and reaching out to 63,919 beneficiaries in the old-age, widows, and Divyang categories.

Sinha reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to empower the people and bring the deprived sections of society into the developmental mainstream.

“We are marching ahead with the aim of progress, prosperity and quality life for all. The administration has ensured more rights and resources for poor, marginalised and vulnerable,” he said.

The LG shared various social welfare initiatives of the government.

He said under the guidance of Prime Minister NarendraModi, these initiatives had removed the developmental imbalances in J&K.

Sinha said that the administration had taken all decisions without fear and favour in the interest of the poor and the deprived.

“Saturation of several schemes highlights impressive manifestation of proper execution of programmes,” he said.

The LG called for collective efforts from public representatives, officials, and civil society members to connect all eligible beneficiaries with social security schemes and bring meaningful change in their lives.

He handed over scooties, sanction letters, and other benefits to the beneficiaries.

An official spokesman said that the beneficiaries also shared their experiences and thanked the administration for the seamless extension of benefits under various social welfare schemes.

District Development Council (DDC) Jammu, Chairman, Bharat Bhushan; Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Rajinder Sharma; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu, Anand Jain; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya were also present on the occasion.