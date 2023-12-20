Udhampur, Dec 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the socio-economic empowerment of the poor, women, farmers and marginalised sections of the society was essential to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Jammu Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that joining the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Ballian Panchayat in Udhampur on Tuesday, the LG congratulated the people of J&K for overwhelming participation in the yatra which aims to saturate government flagship schemes.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a resolve and guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the dreams of the common man. It has a pivotal role in bringing transformation in the lives of people by ensuring that all the benefits reach citizens and bring holistic, inclusive development in rural and urban areas,” he said.

Sinha called upon the elected representatives and political leaders for active participation to achieve saturation of government schemes and generate awareness among the people.

“Healthy competition among the districts must be ensured to make J&K a top performer in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme,” he said.

The LG emphasised increasing the female literacy rate and ensuring that no child is deprived of education.

“Every girl child deserves a good education and it should be the paramount goal of the community in Panchayats. Administration’s mission is to ensure primary school in every panchayat for quality education,” he said.

Sinha also shared the efforts of the J&K administration to increase the input credit to farmers and provide 5 marla land to poor landless beneficiaries under PMAY including eligible members of the Gujjar Bakerwal community.

Responding to the demands projected by PRI members, he assured that the issue of drinking water supply in Udhampur city will be redressed soon.

The LG also directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur to address the issues about the Udhampur Master Plan at the earliest.

He asked the district administration and the Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members for identification of eligible beneficiaries from Udhampur for the mega camp of the Social Welfare Department to be held at Jammu.

Sinha also administered the ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to the people.

He visited the stalls put up by various departments and handed over the sanction letters and benefits to beneficiaries under different schemes.

Sarpanch Panchayat Ballian, Manmohan Raina and beneficiaries from the Panchayat also shared their experiences and success stories.

District Development Council (DDC) Udhampur Chairman, Lal Chand; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Muhammad Suleman Choudhary; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur Saloni Rai were also present on the occasion.