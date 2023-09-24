Special booth camps organised in Bandipora to boost voter registration

Bandipora: In order to strengthen the democratic process and ensure the inclusion of eligible voters, the Bandipora District Administration today organised a series of Special Booth Camps across various Panchayats in the district.
These special booth camps were organised in view of the Second Supplement to Panchayat Electoral Rolls.
Officers from the Bandipora District Administration visited these Special Booth Camps to oversee the registration and verification of voters.
As part of ongoing visits, Nodal Officer Election Monitoring, Mohamad Ashraf Hakak, inspected various polling booth locations including Sumbal, Naidkhai, Hajin, Nowgam and Ganastan
He said that these camps have been set up across various panchayats in Bandipora, ensuring that residents from remote and far-flung areas had easy access to the voter registration process.
He said that the entire registration and verification process is being conducted transparently, with the officers ensuring that every eligible voter is given a fair chance to register or update their details.
He stated that the goal of district administration is to make the electoral process as accessible and inclusive as possible. He further said that the administration will ensure that no eligible voter is left out.
Similar camps have been set up in the Gurez Sub division of the district. SDM Gurez visited different panchayats of Gurez Sub division to oversee the work progress in voter registration process in view of the second supplement to Panchayat electoral rolls.