Special booth camps organised in Bandipora to boost voter registration

Bandipora: In order to strengthen the democratic process and ensure the inclusion of eligible voters, the Bandipora District Administration today organised a series of Special Booth Camps across various Panchayats in the district.

These special booth camps were organised in view of the Second Supplement to Panchayat Electoral Rolls.

Officers from the Bandipora District Administration visited these Special Booth Camps to oversee the registration and verification of voters.

As part of ongoing visits, Nodal Officer Election Monitoring, Mohamad Ashraf Hakak, inspected various polling booth locations including Sumbal, Naidkhai, Hajin, Nowgam and Ganastan

He said that these camps have been set up across various panchayats in Bandipora, ensuring that residents from remote and far-flung areas had easy access to the voter registration process.