Bandipora: District Election Officer Bandipora Owais Ahmad Saturday held a meeting of representatives of all political parties in the district to discuss the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Nodal Officer Election Monitoring Muhammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC, and ACR besides other senior officers of the district election office.

During the meeting, the representatives of the political parties were apprised that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls is being carried out to update the electoral rolls. The political parties were informed about the process and were briefed about the robustness of the electoral process and demonstrated how transparency has been introduced at every step of the process.

They were further informed about the rationalisation of polling stations, location changes, pre revision activities besides AMF in polling stations.