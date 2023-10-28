Bandipora: District Election Officer Bandipora Owais Ahmad Saturday held a meeting of representatives of all political parties in the district to discuss the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Nodal Officer Election Monitoring Muhammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC, and ACR besides other senior officers of the district election office.
During the meeting, the representatives of the political parties were apprised that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls is being carried out to update the electoral rolls. The political parties were informed about the process and were briefed about the robustness of the electoral process and demonstrated how transparency has been introduced at every step of the process.
They were further informed about the rationalisation of polling stations, location changes, pre revision activities besides AMF in polling stations.
The officers briefed the representatives of political parties regarding updation of the data via Form 6, 6A, 6B, Form 7, and Form 8.
It was informed that Form 6 is exclusively for registration of new electors, Form 6A for inclusion of name in electoral roll by an overseas elector, Form 6B for capturing Aadhaar number by existing electors, Form-7 for objection to proposed inclusion and deletion of name in existing electoral roll with a slight modifications that a provision of attaching death certificate has been incorporated and Form 8 for correction in electoral roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC and marking of a person with disability.
Seeking their cooperation in the mission to improve the health of the electoral roll, political parties were informed that citizens can very easily verify and make changes and corrections in their electoral details through online mode as well.
Appreciating the initiatives of the Election Commission of India, the representatives of political parties said that the process of linking Aadhaar with voter cards will help in a big way in improving the health of the electoral roll.
The district administration sought cooperation of the political parties in spreading awareness about the process so that more people are enrolled.
