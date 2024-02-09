Students’ group flagged off for Bharat Darshan Tour

Budgam, Feb 9: As a part of Civic Action Programme (CAP) of Police, a week-long Bharat Darshan Tour of 65 students along with 3 police officials as caretakers of district Anantnag was flagged off by DIG SKR Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan.

In this regard a ceremony was organised at District Police Lines Anantnag. DIG SKR Altaf Ahmad Khan alongwith SP Ops Anantnag Furqan Qadir, SP HQRS Anantnag Sajad Ahmad, IC DySP DAR Anantnag Asif Mustafa flagged off the touring students. The other officers and officials of Police were also present on the occasion.

While interacting with the touring students, DIG SKR advised them to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and marvels of the country. He advised the touring students to imbibe the greatness of the country, its unity in diversity.

The tour is being organised by police and all the boarding and lodging facilities including the air tickets to and fro and other logistic support is being provided to the touring students. During the tour, the students will visit many historical places in New Delhi and Hyderabad. Parents and touring students applauded the efforts made by the police for such an initiative and thanked them for providing them an opportunity to visit the popular cities of the country.