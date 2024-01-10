Surya Namaskar session held at Sun Temple Martand in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 10: The Directorate of Ayush in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga & Archaeological Survey of India today organised a session of Surya Namaskar at the iconic Sun Temple Martand in Anantnag.

The programme was organised by District Ayush Officer Anantnag under the guidance of Director Ayush UT, Dr Mohan Singh.

2nd Commandment CRPF and Deputy Commandant CRPF 96 Bn, Assistant Conservator Archaeological Survey of India (Srinagar Circle) were also invited as guests. The whole staff of Ayush Anantnag and Ayush Kulgam also participated in the event. Programme started with recitation of the National Anthem. Afterwards stunning programmes of Surya Namaskar with some standing Asanas of yoga were performed.

At the conclusion of the session, District Ayush Officer Anantnag on behalf of AYUSH department thanked all, especially District Information Centre Anantnag, for making the event a grand success.