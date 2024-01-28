New Delhi, Jan 28: The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DoDWS), Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, approved the Annual Implementation Plan 2024-25 for Jammu and Kashmir under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), in a meeting convened with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Annual Implementation Plan was approved in the approval committee meeting chaired by Secretary DoDWS, Vini Mahajan and attended by Joint Secretary Jitendra Srivastava and other senior officers of the Centre.

Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, J&K, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary made a detailed presentation before the committee along with Director General Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra.

The annual plan outlay projected at Rs 365.42 crore envisages the creation of assets in rural areas for waste management, supporting the communities to operate and maintain the assets, and coverage of tourist destinations, religious places, and educational institutions.

The major thrust of the plan will be the establishment of operational plastic waste management units providing electricity supply, connectivity, waste collection support, and detailed policy for the use of shredded plastic in infrastructure projects, particularly road sector.

The department projected the construction of 2000 community sanitary complexes covering the priority destinations and uncovered panchayats.

Assets for solid waste management, grey water management, construction of biogas plants, sludge treatment plants, waste management facilities, and community awareness are among the major initiatives approved under the SBM annual implementation plan.

Efforts on the sustainability of sanitation systems will be made under the AIP.

Secretary RDD Choudhary briefed about the need for coverage of the population in remote areas, women-centric initiatives, and coverage of rural healthcare and educational institutions under the plan.

He also raised the need to provide sanitation facilities to the migratory tribal population in highland pastures, and vulnerable populations, and focusing on suburban areas for waste management facilities.

Mission Director SBM proposed the construction of 21,000 IHHL units apart from coverage of all PMAY housing unit beneficiaries.

Collection, storage and segregation centres, vehicles for collection and transportation of waste, individual and community compost pits, segregation bins, and safety material for sanitation workers are also included in the approved plan.

Focus will also be placed on capacity building of village-level committees and field staff.

Meanwhile, the department has asked Assistant Commissioners Development in all districts for inclusion of convergence with SBM under MGNREGA to create assets for solid waste management, plastic waste processing and disposal, and grey water management.

Measures were also planned for the coverage of households in coordination with the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Rural Sanitation Department will also focus on developing material under IEC for community-based initiatives aimed at sanitation, sustainability, and waste management.

Sanitation during the Amarnath Yatra is also proposed under the SBM plan for the current year.

Community awareness and voluntary services are being promoted under the SBM for sustainability.