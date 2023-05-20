TDA Pahalgam CEO transferred

Jammu: J&K government has transferred the Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Pahalgam Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and assigned the additional charge of the post to Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, till further orders.

“In the interest of administration, Syed Sajad Qadri, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).

“Further, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS(AM:2017), Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order further read.